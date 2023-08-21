UAE Federal National Council candidates to be unveiled on August 25

The phase of accepting nominations for the Federal National Council (FNC) elections has drawn to a close, as confirmed by the National Election Committee on Friday.

Over the past week, Emirati citizens has submitted their applications for the FNC elections slated for October. It commenced at 8 a.m. on Monday, while the nomination period concluded at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The initial roster of candidates is set to be disclosed on August 25, followed by the final list to be made public on September 2. Meanwhile, the FNC elections are slated for October 7.

On its first day, the FNC garnered 162 applications. Among these, 58 emanated from Abu Dhabi, 23 from Dubai, 29 from Sharjah, 12 from Ajman, 12 from Umm Al Quwain, 19 from Ras Al Khaimah, and nine from Fujairah.

The National Election Committee has not yet released the statistics regarding the total number of applications received.

As the UAE’s consultative parliament, the FNC holds a central role in shaping policies, facilitating discussions, and ensuring effective representation of Emirati voices on a national scale.

Consisting of 40 members – 20 elected and 20 appointed – it serves as a platform for deliberations, discourse, and pivotal decisions concerning matters of national significance.

Council members are drawn from all seven emirates and serve as advocates for the viewpoints and concerns of their constituents on vital local matters.

Further, prospective candidates must be Emirati nationals and permanent residents of the emirate they intend to represent. They also need to be at least 25 years old at the closing of the nomination process.

