Marcos joins nation in remembering Ninoy Aquino

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

President Bongbong Marcos has joined the Filipino nation in commemorating the 40th death anniversary of the late senator Benigno Ninoy Aquino.

Marcos called on Filipinos to go beyond political barriers and unite for the betterment of the nation.

“By standing for his beliefs and fighting for battles he deemed right, he became an example of being relentless and resolute for many Filipinos,” Marcos said in a statement on the Ninoy Aquino Day.

“In our purposive quest for a more united and prosperous Philippines, let us transcend political barriers that hamper us from securing the comprehensive welfare and advancement of our beloved people,” Marcos added.

The chief executive said that love for a country can foster empathy, compassion towards a more harmonious society.

“Let us allow this compelling force to promote collaboration, celebrate diversity, and create a society that is teeming with vitality and inspiration,” the President added.

“As we take measured yet realistic strides towards progress, let us allow our steadfast spirit to drive us to uplift every Filipino and build an inclusive and more progressive Philippines,” he added.

Republic Act No. 9256, declared the 21st day of August each year is declared as Ninoy Aquino Day.

