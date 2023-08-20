Arroyo denies promising China of removing BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal

Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has denied promising China that the Philippines will be removing the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Arroyo made the statement as China continues to claim that the Philippines promised to remove the warship from the Ayungin Shoal.

“I have been asked to comment on claims that the Philippine government had promised China to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal…. I never made such a promise to China or any other country. Second, I never authorized any of my government officials to make such a promise,” Arroyo said in a statement.

Arroyo’s former spokesperson Rigoberto Tiglao claimed in his column that the Philippine government promised China.

“I only became aware of such claims recently when the matter surfaced in public discussions,” added Arroyo.

Former President Joseph Estrada also refuted Beijing’s claims of the supposed promise.