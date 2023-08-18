Top 5 affordable places in Dubai to rent under AED 1000

Finding an affordable place to live in Dubai can be a challenge, especially for Filipinos with modest salaries. But fear not, as we’ve scoured the city to bring you the top 5 places to rent under AED 1000. If you’re looking for bedspaces and partitions that provide both comfort and convenience, here’s a quick list as per Dubizzle listings.

Al Nahda (Price Range: AED 800 – AED 1000)

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, Al Nahda offers a range of affordable bedspaces and partitions for those on a budget. Situated near Stadium and Al Nahda metro stations, commuting to work becomes a breeze. Enjoy the convenience of nearby supermarkets, dining options, and recreational areas.

Bur Dubai (Price Range: AED 700 – AED 1000)

Bur Dubai presents a mix of traditional charm and modern living. This bustling neighborhood boasts a variety of affordable living options, from bedspaces to partitions, all within the AED 1000 range. With Al Fahidi and BurJuman metro stations nearby, you’ll have easy access to Dubai’s key areas.

Karama (Price Range: AED 600 – AED 1000)

Karama is a favorite among budget-conscious expatriates. Offering a plethora of bedspaces and partitions at reasonable rates, Karama provides proximity to both ADCB and BurJuman metro stations. Explore local markets, eateries, and parks during your downtime.

International City (Price Range: AED 750 – AED 950)

Known for its diverse community and budget-friendly accommodations, International City is an excellent choice. With bus accessibility, your daily commute becomes efficient. Choose from a variety of bedspace and partition options, and enjoy the multicultural vibe of the area.

Deira (Price Range: AED 800 – AED 1000)

Deira, a historic district, offers a mix of tradition and affordability. This area is home to a range of bedspaces and partitions under AED 1000. With Salah Al Din and Union metro stations nearby, you can navigate the city with ease. Explore the bustling souks, waterfront, and iconic landmarks during your leisure time.