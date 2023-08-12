OFW mom of 17-year-old shot in Navotas says police left him in river for hours 

The overseas Filipino worker (OFW) mom of 17-year-old Jemby Baltazar, who was shot dead in Navotas, said that the police left Jemboy in the river for three hours before his body was recovered.

In a GMA News report, Rodaliza, the victim’s mother, returned home after working in Qatar for two years to her son’s wake.

“Di ko alam ‘yung pera na ipapadala ko sa kaniya para sa birthday niya, para sa kamatayan niya na ‘yun,” she said.

Rodaliza expressed her outrage over the killing of her son.

“Ano po tingin nila sa anak ko? Ano lang po, pusa o aso na binaril lang nila? Pinabayaan lang nila don. Di nila man lang tinanong ang pangalan,” she added.

“Tanghaling-tapat po ‘yung nangyari. Di ba nila nakita ‘yung mukha? Di ba nila alam ‘yung itsura ng hinuhuli nila. Sana po makonsensya sila sa ginawa nila sa anak ko. Bakit po ganon ang ginawa nila sa anak ko? Di nila binigyan ng pagkakataon,” Rodaliza added.

Jemboy was shot by six Navotas City police. The policemen were already detained following the incident.

Jemboy’s friend told the media that they were preparing their boat when a cop ordered them to get off. They tried to surrender but the policemen kept on shooting.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said he wants to know if police operational protocols are followed during the incident.

“Kung merong operation talaga ang body cam is really mandatory, eh marami kasing hindi sumusunod. Ito yung nakikita ng Supreme Court na problema rin talaga na nangyayari sa ating police enforcement,” Remulla said.

Police Captain Anthony Mondejar, chief of operations of the Navotas police said operational procedures were not followed.

“Dapat all available peaceful means ginawa. Baril last resort lang, justification sa paggamit last resort, self defense at defense of a stranger. Warning shots are prohibited,” Mondejar said.