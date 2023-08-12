Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LTO considers malls for unclaimed license plate distribution

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Land Transportation Office - Philippines

The Land Transportation Office (LTO), led by Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II, is considering using malls as distribution points for unclaimed license plates. This move aims to expedite their release in accordance with the directive of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista. Mendoza proposed this to prevent overwhelming LTO district offices.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mendoza suggested implementing an appointment system to ensure a seamless distribution process.

“We are now looking at the distribution system, kausap natin ‘yung mga dealers, and malls na pwede rin silang point of distribution not necessarily our own district offices kasi baka ma-overwhelm eh,” Mendoza said.

“Then we will also start the appointment system. Para ‘yung mga taong gustong kumuha ng plaka ay kailangang mag-appointment pagdating nila doon,” he added.

Moreover, to address reports of unauthorized payments for quicker plate retrieval, “mystery applicants” will be employed to verify such claims.

“And we will put mystery persons who will get their plates no para malaman natin, ma-validate at ma-monitor natin kung talagang pineperahan yung taong ‘to o hindi,” Mendoza noted.

Mendoza also emphasized the transition towards online transactions for greater efficiency, with the goal of shifting the majority of transactions to online appointments within the year.

“We will have to shift some of our transactions from walk-in to online. Nandiyan ‘yung app eh, tumatakbo na ‘yan eh, hindi lang natin nagagamit so within this year I hope that we can shift the majority of our transactions to online appointments. Hindi ‘yung walk-in, walk-in lang ‘no,” Mendoza concluded.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

