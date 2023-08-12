Korean visa application set at P900 in PH

The Korean Visa Application Center (KVAC) in Manila will initiate a fee of P900 for Korean visa applications in the Philippines, starting from August 29. The KVAC, located in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, will begin its official operations on August 29.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Korean Embassy in the Philippines said the KVAC’s pilot operation, scheduled from August 14 to 25, will solely accept applications online reservations with waived application fees. After the official launch on August 29, applications without online reservations will also be accepted, with the application fee of P900 (subject to change) required for each submission.

Regular visa processing will take five working days, and in case of high application volume, processing time might be extended. KVAC will provide SMS notifications for application results.

Moreover, applications can be submitted in person or through designated travel agencies. For group applications, one representative may submit all applications.

It’s important to note that the fee change applies to all visa types. The exact fee will be announced separately once confirmed.