Baler officially designated as birthplace of PH surfing

A bill asserting Baler in Aurora province as the “Birthplace of Philippine Surfing” has taken effect as law, as confirmed by the Official Gazette.

Republic Act No. 11957, titled “An Act Recognizing the Municipality of Baler in the Province of Aurora as the ‘Birthplace of Philippine Surfing,'” has come into force without the signature of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the new law highlighted that due to its position as a premier surfing location in the Philippines and its significant historical contribution to the origin of Philippine surfing, the Municipality of Baler in Aurora province is formally recognized as the Birthplace of Philippine Surfing.

This designation is granted with a view to acknowledging the vital role of tourism in fostering economic growth and development. The law also emphasizes the importance of policies that support and enhance the heritage of tourist destinations.

Moreover, the law seeks to shed light to the historical importance and roots of renowned tourist sites, aligning with the state’s commitment to promoting and nurturing these destinations.

Records of the bill reveal that it passed the Senate on May 8, 2023, and was subsequently incorporated into House Bill No. 5961, which was adopted by the House of Representatives on May 22, 2023.

The tradition of surfing in the province dates back to 1972, when surfer Steve Scott discovered Baler’s waves. This discovery marked the genesis of the oldest local surfing community, which continues to thrive to this day.

As part of the province’s efforts to foster the local surfing community and showcase their skills, the Aurora Surfing Cup, an annual surfing competition, is organized to provide a platform for growth and talent display.