House appoints Erwin Tulfo as Deputy Majority Leader

The House of Representatives has assigned an important role to ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo.

During the plenary session on Wednesday, Tulfo was chosen to serve as a deputy majority leader.

The proposal, put forward by Senior Deputy Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st district Rep. Sandro Marcos, garnered unanimous support and was swiftly approved.

Tulfo’s appointment as deputy majority leader grants him a position within the influential Committee on Rules.

Apart from his legislative role, Tulfo is a well-known broadcast journalist and formerly held the position of Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

He assumed his congressional seat on July 24, coinciding with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s inaugural State of the Nation Address.

ACT-CIS emerged as the leading party-list in the May 2022 elections.

Alongside Tulfo, Isabela 2nd District Representative Christopher Go was also named deputy majority leader through Marcos’ proposal.

Meanwhile, Ilocos Sur 1st District Representative Ronald Singson, Cebu 6th District Representative Daphne Lagon, and Cavite 7th District Representative Crispin Diego Remulla were designated new assistant majority leaders.