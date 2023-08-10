Toglee Wholesale Supermarket celebrates grand opening in Fresh Market, Al Aweer, Dubai

The first-ever branch of Toglee Wholesale Supermarket was officially inaugurated on Tuesday, August 8, at the Fresh Market in Al Aweer, Dubai to serve business owners, residents, and all communities a wide range of wholesale grocery items at highly affordable prices.

As Toglee embarks on a new wholesale shopping journey, it takes immense pride in curating an extensive range of products from around the world. Sourced from over 20 countries and regions, this selection included top-quality fresh vegetables, fruits, spices, beverages, cereals, oils, rice, noodles, and more.

This new wholesale supermarket aspires to become a world-class shopping destination, redefining convenience and affordability. It aims to cater to the needs of overseas clients, distributors, corporate canteens, catering services, supermarkets, households, and personal kitchens, providing a comprehensive and budget-friendly shopping experience.

To mark their first operational day in business, high-level officials from Toglee graced the grand opening where they took part in a joyous ribbon-cutting ceremony, gave inspiring speeches, and shared heartfelt congratulatory messages.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was meticulously orchestrated in alignment with the esteemed Chinese tradition of Feng Shui. The ribbon was cut at precisely 8:08 AM, on August 8, signifying an auspicious beginning for a venture dedicated to delivering quality and value.

The grand opening also captured the camaraderie and enthusiasm among owners, staff, and visitors through group photos, symbolizing the commencement of an exciting era in wholesale shopping.

Conveniently located at store numbers 31 and 32 at the Dry Port Customs, Dubai, Toglee is poised to be an exceptional one-stop-shop for all your wholesale needs — bringing you closer to an extensive array of Asian grocery food items without having to travel outside of the country.

Visit Toglee Wholesale Supermarket today and get ready to indulge in a wide selection of Global wholesale food items! Watch out for their incredible promotions in the following days as they welcome customers to this new and exciting venture!