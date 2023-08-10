Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos proclaims October as Communications Month

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

In recognition of the crucial role that communication and information play in nation-building, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued a proclamation designating the month of October of each year as “Communications Month.” Additionally, he declared every 11th of October as the anniversary of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Proclamation No. 308, a two-page document signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on August 2, emphasizes the significance of communication in engaging the citizenry and the media industry, fostering enriched public discourse on matters of governance.

“The administration aims to provide true, accurate and relevant information regarding its policies, priority programs, and projects to nurture a well-informed and enlightened citizenry through appropriate media,” Marcos said in a statement on Saturday.

With this proclamation, Marcos entrusted the PCO to spearhead the observance of “Communications Month” and its anniversary, while also assigning the agency the responsibility of identifying programs, projects, and activities for the annual celebration.

Further, Marcos called on all agencies, government-owned or controlled corporations, state universities and colleges, local government units, non-government organizations, and private sectors to join and support the PCO in observing Communications Month and its anniversary.

Under the purview of Executive Order No. 11 and Executive Order No. 16 (s. 2023), the PCO holds the responsibility for crafting, formulating, developing, enhancing, and coordinating the messaging system of the Executive branch and the Office of the President.

