Manila declares Pura Luka Vega as persona non grata

The local government of Manila has declared drag artist Pura Luka Vega as persona non grata after her controversial ‘Ama Namin’ drag performance last month.

The declaration was a unanimous decision by the city’s council to pass the resolution.

District 5 Councilor Atty. Jaybee Hizon said that freedom of speech should not be used to insult or offend religions. The councilors added that the Black Nazarene is an important aspect of the city and it is where the annual Traslacion is being held.

General Santos, Floridablanca in Pampanga, and Toboso in Negros Occidental also declared Pura as persona non-grata.

Members of a Christian group filed charges over her controversial ‘Ama Namin’ performance.

The leaders of the Philippine for Jesus Movement (PJM) filed complaints against Pura over her controversial show.

They said that Pura allegedly violated Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code and in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Pura became viral after a video of her dancing with the remix of the song Ama Namin while in a Nazareno outfit.

The PJM said that the drag performance was “not only terribly blasphemous” but also caused a devalued and negative image” of the Christian God, which they hold in veneration.

In a previous interview, Pura has apologized for those who felt uncomfortable with her drag performance but expressed her readiness to do a ‘Jesus-inspired’ drag outfit again.

“I feel like they want me to apologize, but I apologize if it made them uncomfortable, but I really did that performance as a way for me to kind of heal the exclusion I have experienced as a Catholic, as a queer person being somewhat being made to feel that I don’t really belong,” Pura told CNN Philippines in an interview.

A video of Pura became viral showing her singing the remix version of ‘Ama Namin’ in a Nazareno costume.

“I don’t think that I merit that much attention. I’m just a drag queen, I’m just a human being and I don’t know if that calls for a national issue having senators react in that way… but I hope that they also understand it from my point of view,” Pura said.

Pura said that she will also continue to do drag performances including the Jesus Christ inspired ones.

The artist said that it was her queer interpretation of Jesus Christ