Malacañang says no promise on China to remove warship in Ayungin Shoal 

Malacañang also insisted that there was no promise made to China that the Philippine government will be removing its BRP Sierra Madre which was grounded in Ayungin Shoal.

“No such thing,” Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil told the media in a message when asked if there was indeed a promise made by the Philippines.

“In 1999, the Philippines sent a military vessel and deliberately ran it aground at Ren’ai Jiao, attempting to change the status quo of Ren’ai Jiao illegally. China immediately made serious démarches to the Philippines, demanding the removal of the vessel. The Philippines promised several times to tow it away but has yet to act. Not only that, the Philippines sought to overhaul and reinforce the military vessel in order to permanently occupy Ren’ai Jiao,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, the Chinese Coast Guard fired water cannons and conducted dangerous maneuvers on Philippine supply boats as it tried to deliver goods to BRP Sierra Madre.

Beijing however accused the Philippines of bringing construction materials to the shoal and refused to follow its promise of towing away the vessel from Ayungin.