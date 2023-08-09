Lawmaker wants separate office for OFW claims, disputes

A lawmaker is seeking to establish an office that will directly settle the issues of claims and disputes of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

House Bill 8805 aims to create the Migrant Worker Relations Commission (MWRC) which will ensure a more focused and streamlined approach to address their specific needs.

House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs chair and Kabayan Party-List Rep. Ron Salo said that the MWRC will be under the Department of Migrant Workers.

“It was initially proposed in the original draft creating the DMW in the House of Representatives,” Salo said in a statement.

Salo then realized that the proposal needs a separate bill so that it will function and ease the issues concerning OFWs.

“Currently, the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC), a quasi-judicial agency attached to the Department of Labor and Employment, resolves claims and disputes involving OFWs. Considering that the NLRC handles more than 30,000 cases annually, the cases of OFWs are subjected to potential delays and backlogs,” Salo added.

Salo said that under the proposed bill, grievances will be settled in a timely manner.

“This expeditious process will be particularly advantageous for OFWs who must return abroad for work, allowing them to pursue their livelihoods without unnecessary delays caused by unresolved disputes,” he added.

A chairperson and eight commissioners divided into three divisions with three commissioners each will comprise the MWRC.

“The MWRC underscores our commitment to the welfare of our OFWs. We recognize the hardships they face and the sacrifices they make for the growth and prosperity of our nation. Their contributions remain integral to the nation’s advancement, and the MWRC stands as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to their well-being,” he added.