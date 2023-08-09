Dubai Police bust Asian gang pretending to be beggars

Dubai Police have apprehended an Asian gang known for manipulating the sympathy of residents to obtain both monetary and non-monetary gains. The authorities have cautioned the public against falling for their fabricated stories and urged them to report any such incidents promptly.

The gang, employing cunning tactics to prey on the compassion of the community, used vehicles with neighboring countries’ license plates to disguise their identities.

Under the false pretense of being fellow citizens in need, they often appeared alongside women and children to amplify their deception.

Dubai Police’s relentless efforts, in conjunction with both internal and external partners, have led to their apprehension.

His Excellency Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, emphasized the significance of not responding to beggars’ pleas based on emotions, advocating for immediate reporting instead.

his effort is part of the ‘Begging is a Wrong Concept of Compassion’ campaign, aimed at curtailing the number of beggars and street peddlers who exploit people’s feelings.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department highlighted the illegality of begging and stressed that individuals in need can turn to official entities, charitable organizations, and associations for assistance. Such deceptive practices are punishable under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018, focused on combating begging.

The Dubai Police continue to encourage the public to contribute to the safety and security of the community by reporting any suspicious begging activities through the call center (901), the “Eye” platform on the smart app, or the E-Crime service for electronic crime reporting.