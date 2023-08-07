Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE establishes coordination office for foreign aid in Chad

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken a significant step towards supporting the Chadian people and aiding Sudanese refugees in Chad by inaugurating its second coordination office for foreign aid in the city of Amdjarass.

In a statement released on Thursday, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for Development and International Organisations Affairs, emphasized that this new office marks the UAE’s unwavering commitment to providing humanitarian and relief assistance to those in need. The establishment of this office is a continuation of the UAE’s successful efforts to streamline relief operations and enhance the management of foreign aid.

Under Cabinet Resolution No. 5/4 of 2022, the UAE has taken proactive measures to strengthen coordination among foreign aid donors and establish coordination offices within its missions abroad. These offices play a crucial role in ensuring efficient and effective aid delivery, adhering to international standards. They are responsible for overseeing the UAE’s foreign aid initiatives in beneficiary countries, facilitating collaboration among UAE donors, and maintaining continuous follow-up on aid projects and programs.

During the inaugural ceremony, Al Shamsi and his delegation visited the UAE field hospital in Amdjarass, where they witnessed the exceptional health services provided. Since its inception, the hospital has attended to 2,841 cases, showcasing the significant impact of UAE’s humanitarian efforts in the region.

Isaac Maloua Gamous, Governor of Ennedi State in eastern Chad, and Ali Mohamed Al-Breiki, Director of the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad, also joined the opening ceremony, along with representatives from various UAE humanitarian institutions and agencies.

