DFA warns against fake PH e-visa websites

The Department of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning to the public over fake websites claiming to process Philippine electronic visas (e-visas) online.

The agency also said that the soft-launch of the e-visa program in China will start on August 24.

The DFA added that they received complaints and reports of an active website spreading misinformation on the Philippine e-visa.

“The Philippine e-Visa will allow foreign nationals entering the country for tourism or business to apply for temporary visitors’ visas remotely through their personal computers, laptops, and mobile devices,” the DFA said in a report on PhilStar.

The Department adds that information on the e-Visa will only be published through its official channels.

“The Philippine e-Visa system is currently being developed and refined in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT),” it added.

