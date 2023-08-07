DepEd defends P150M confidential funds in 2024 budget

The Department of Education has defended its proposed P150 million budget request for confidential expenses in 2024 citing that the funds will be used to address illegal recruitment activities in schools.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said that the funds will be used to collect information on illegal recruitment in academic institutions and to stop such activities.

“Recently, talaga namang kailangan nating aminin na maraming mga intel activities, recruitment, na nangyayari sa ating mga paaralan, pati na rin ang seguridad ng ating mga learners and mga teachers and that is why kailangan natin ng pondo para po makakuha tayo ng kaukulang information,” Poa said in an interview with GMA News.

“Itong information na ‘to ay gagamitin natin para po makapag-formulate tayo at makapag-implement ng mga targeted projects, activities, and programs laban sa mga ganitong mga bagay that poses as a risk, that poses a risk to our learners and teachers,” he added.

Poa did not directly address whether these illegal recruitment of students are happening at an alarming rate.

“Talaga pong may ganyang activities po kasi, and that’s why I think unang una sa lahat, kailangan natin aminin din talaga na there’s a need to protect our learners sa mga ganyang bagay,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel is opposing the P10.14 billion confidential and intelligence funds on the proposed 2024 national budget.

Pimentel called the allocation of the funds a huge mistake.

“It shows the lack of empathy and understanding of the real needs of ordinary Filipinos,” he added.

Pimentel said that many Filipinos have been affected by recent calamities while the government is allocating funds to questionable programs.

The Marcos administration has allocated P5.277 billion to intelligence expenses, and P4.864 billion to confidential expenses.

“The funds should be used to aid in their recovery and rebuilding… The struggles our countrymen endure day in and day out must be addressed through meaningful budgetary allocations that directly benefit the lives of our people,” Pimentel explained.

Senator JV Ejercito also aired his concern over the funds.

“Sa ibang agencies, tatanungin muna natin kung saan nila gagamitin. Why do they need intelligence funds? Bakit parang nauso na, bakit lahat biglang humihingi na ng intelligence funds? We will ask them during the budget season for what purpose,” Ejercito said.