MMDA prohibits street vendors from taking shelter under flyovers during rains

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has implemented a new policy that not only prohibits motorcycle riders from seeking shelter under foot bridges or flyovers during rains but also street vendors.

In a statement released on Friday, Victor Nuñez, MMDA director for the traffic enforcement group, emphasized that street vendors are already operating illegally and lack permits to sell.

“‘Yung mga vendors, pinaghuhuli natin ‘yang illegal vendors dahil bawal mag-illegal vending (sic) sa any public spaces. ‘Yun ay talagang pinagbabawal,” Nuñez said during a televised briefing.

To address the issue of riders gathering under flyovers causing traffic congestion on major roads, MMDA Chairman Romando Artes highlighted the potential danger posed to both riders and other motorists.

Nuñez pointed out that those seeking shelter sometimes occupy two to three lanes, posing significant risks, especially during periods of zero visibility.

In response to the situation, the MMDA plans to communicate with fuel companies to explore the installation of tents in their EDSA stations to serve as shelter for riders.

Since the policy’s implementation on August, seven riders have been apprehended for lingering under foot bridges and flyovers.

Violators of the policy face a fine of P1,000, as previously announced by the MMDA.