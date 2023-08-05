Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE extends support to tackle wildfires in Syria

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has stepped forward to lend its support in extinguishing wildfires that have been devastating rural areas in Northern Latakia, Syria.

In a statement released on Wednesday, state media WAM reported that the ERC has supplied four firefighting vehicles, along with two ambulances, burn medication, and pain relief drugs to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in Latakia, as part of the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian aid for the Syrian people.

To enhance coordination and streamline relief efforts, the UAE Embassy in Damascus has recently inaugurated its first Coordination Office for Foreign Aid in Syria. This pivotal establishment aims to facilitate the UAE’s charitable endeavors, ensuring efficient distribution of aid to beneficiaries and effective monitoring of relevant projects.

Moreover, the Syrian Office marks the inauguration of a series of similar offices planned by the UAE in several countries. These offices serve as unified platforms, bringing together various charitable organizations and institutions under one umbrella to mobilize and coordinate their efforts effectively.

Through these initiatives, the UAE continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to providing support and assistance to those in need, especially during critical times like the wildfires in Syria.

