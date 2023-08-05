LTFRB expands permits for buses during holidays

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has taken steps to enhance holiday travel by increasing the number of public utility buses (PUBs) eligible for special permits during special occasions.

This decision comes after the issuance of memorandum circular 2023-024, which amends the previous guidelines in memorandum circular 2015-008 and Board Resolution No. 052, Series of 2018.

According to LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III, special holidays like Christmas and Holy Week are significant occasions for Filipinos to return home and spend time with their families and loved ones.

“Special holidays such as Christmas and Holy Week are important holidays that allow many Filipinos to go home even for a few days so that they can reunite with their families, loved ones and friends in the celebration or observation of these dates,” Guadiz said.

“By allowing more PUBs to ply routes such as those going to the provinces, it will provide commuters with more convenience going home. Sa tulong ng mga karagdagang bus units, mas madali nang makakauwi ang ating mga kababayan dahil mas may kasiguraduhang mayroon silang masasakyan na bus pauwi,” he added.

Under the previous guidelines, PUB units issued special permits could not be more than ten years old. However, with the recent memorandum, this age limit has been extended, allowing PUB units up to 14 years old to be eligible for permits during special holidays.

Moreover, the new directive increases the maximum number of PUB units to be granted special permits. Previously, the number of units could not exceed 25 percent of the total authorized units of an operator. With the new regulation, it has been raised to 30 percent of the total units of the applicant along the same route. Meanwhile, the Board retains the discretion to deny applications if granting them would result in the abandonment of the route.

The implementation of the revised circular is scheduled to begin on August 14.

Earlier this year, the LTFRB extended the validity period of special permits for public buses during Holy Week 2023, showing the Board’s commitment to facilitating smoother and more accessible travel during important holidays.