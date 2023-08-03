Pure Creation Events: A journey of passion, resilience, and excellence

Dubai, a city known for its opulence and grandeur, has witnessed the rise of a unique events organizing and management company that exudes passion and creativity – Pure Creation Events Organizing and Management. Established in 2014, the company has been capturing the hearts of the market with its intimate and captivating events. Today, they invite everyone to be a part of their journey towards success, driven by the indomitable Filipino spirit.

Pure Creation Events Organizing and Management’s story began with a vision to create unforgettable experiences for clients. Rooted in the belief that every occasion is an opportunity to make a positive impact, the founders embarked on a journey to bring their dreams to life.

In an interview with The Filipino Times (TFT), Mildred Ledesma, Pure Creation Events’ owner, bared that the company’s mission has always been to provide top-notch services, ensuring that each event is a unique reflection of their client’s personality and style.

“Pure Creation Events Organizing and Management started in Dubai in 2014. We conceptualize intimate events that capture the eye of the market. We registered the company to expand our services to the entire Emirates,” Ledesma told TFT.

Offering a diverse range of services for various events, Pure Creation is a one-stop destination for all event-related needs. From the lavishness of weddings to the glitz and glamour of exhibitions and inaugurations, they bring an artistic touch to every occasion. Their expertise in LED stage decoration, lighting, sound systems, and various types of decorations allows them to cater to the most distinctive preferences.

“We are a company that offers a wide array of services for different events like weddings, LED stage decoration, lighting and sound system, exhibitions, inaugurations, anniversaries and etc. We provide different kind of decorations,” Ledesma stated.

When asked about the motivation behind starting this business, Ledesma shared insights into the profound inspiration derived from the Filipino heritage. For Filipinos, entrepreneurship is more than just a means of livelihood – it is a testament to their resilience, determination, and passion for upliftment. The desire to empower their community, create opportunities, and make a lasting impact on society drives them forward.

“As a Filipino, your motivation to start a business can stem from the passion and resilience that flows through our veins. The desire to uplift our communities, create opportunities, and make a positive impact drives us forward,” Ledesma said.

“Remember, success comes to those who dare to dream and take action. Believe in yourself, trust in your abilities, and let your entrepreneurial spirit soar,” she added.

With the spirit of “bayanihan” ingrained in the Filipino culture, Ledesma extends a heartfelt invitation to all fellow Filipinos to support their venture.

“I want to extend a special invitation to all my fellow Filipinos to support my business. Let’s join forces and make a big impact on our country’s growth and success. Together, we can achieve great things and uplift our community. Let’s show the world the Filipino spirit of resilience, determination, and excellence! Join me on this exciting journey towards success,” Ledesma concluded.

In a globalized world where representation matters, Pure Creation Events takes pride in showcasing the Filipino identity in the heart of Dubai. Through their creativity, resilience, and commitment to excellence, they aim to inspire not only the Filipino community but also people from all walks of life as it stands as a living testament to the power of determination and a passion-driven endeavor.