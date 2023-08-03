Limited Time Offer: Kabayan Special Saturday Brunch at Rauchi Restaurant — Buy 3 Get 1 Free!

Spice up your summer with Rauchi Restaurant’s August promotion — pay for four buffet dishes, for the price of three! For only AED 69 per person, you can indulge in a wide range of dishes that are well-loved by Filipinos. Kids below 6 years old eat for FREE.

Explore a mouth-watering selection of Filipino cuisine including pancit noodles, stir-fry squash and string beans, fish fingers, chicken wings, kare-kare, pasta, street foods, juices, and many more! Whether you’re craving traditional favorites or seeking new flavors, Rauchi Restaurant has something to delight every palate.

But wait, there’s more! You can level up your buffet experience by just adding AED 99 for free-flowing beverages. Sip on refreshing drinks as you savor the delightful flavors of Filipino cuisine. The combination of unlimited food and drinks will make your stay at Rauchi Restaurant longer and even more special!

If unlimited food is not your vibe, don’t fret — their ala carte menu is available from Sunday to Friday. You can get to enjoy their scrumptious ala carte menu items at 50 percent off from 12 PM to 4 PM. Experience the same delicious flavors, but in portion sizes that suit your appetite.

For those planning to celebrate their birthdays, anniversaries, and other kinds of gatherings, Rauchi Restaurant offers a special group discount tailored specifically for your events’ needs. Create unforgettable memories with your loved ones as you feast on delectable Filipino dishes.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t let this summer season pass by without visiting Rauchi Restaurant and trying out their appetizing food that is sure to satisfy your cravings! Treat yourself and your loved ones to a truly delightful culinary experience.

For reservations and more information, you can call Rauchi Restaurant at 055 600 5817 or 055 200 9318. Grab this limited-time offer and make your weekends extra special with the Kabayan Special Saturday Brunch at Rauchi Restaurant!