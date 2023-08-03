Dul Set Cafe: Where K-Pop dreams and Korean delights come alive

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of K-Pop and Korean delights as Dul Set Cafe, the first BTS K-Pop Themed Café in the UAE, gears up to celebrate the birthday of none other than BTS’s Jungkook! With a customized package for K-Pop fans that includes an array of exciting freebies, this event promises to be a treat for all Korean lovers and music enthusiasts.

Founded with a vision to create a haven for K-Pop fans and Korean enthusiasts, Dul Set Cafe has become a go-to destination for those seeking a taste of Korea in Dubai. The upcoming event, dedicated to the birthday of BTS’s beloved member Jungkook, is a testament to the cafe’s commitment to bringing joy and excitement to its patrons.

For the celebration, Dul Set Cafe has prepared a special package for K-Pop fans. The package includes exclusive freebies like tote bags, mugs, posters, and more, making it a dream come true for BTS and K-Pop enthusiasts. As the aroma of delicious Korean foods fills the air, visitors can indulge in an array of delectable treats, including corndogs, Korean ramyeon, fish cakes, tteokbokki, jjajangmyeon, and many other Korean delights.

“Our upcoming event is a tribute to BTS’s Jungkook and all K-Pop fans out there,” shared David Porcalla, owner of Dul Set Cafe, in an interview with The Filipino Times (TFT). “We wanted to create a place where K-Pop lovers could come together, enjoy their favorite Korean food and drinks, and celebrate their passion for music and Korean culture.”

Among their best sellers are the famous Korean Bubble Tea, a refreshing and sweet delight loved by many, and their delectable Korean foods like ramyeon and corndog, which never fail to leave a lasting impression on visitors.

According to Porcalla, his motivation in starting Dul Set Cafe goes beyond just creating a business. “As an OFW, my motivation in starting a business is to inspire my fellow kabayans and Gen Z to bring pride with the Filipino community,” Porcalla told TFT. Dul Set Cafe serves as a shining example of the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity that Filipinos possess, and it stands as a testament to the vibrant and diverse culture that they carry with them wherever they go.

To all the Filipino community in Dubai and the entire UAE, Porcalla extends a warm invitation to visit Dul Set Cafe in Satwa. By supporting this Filipino-owned business, not only will you get to enjoy a fantastic K-Pop themed experience, but you’ll also be contributing to the growth and success of the Filipino community in the region.

“To all the Filipino community in Dubai and the whole UAE, I’m inviting you to please visit Dul Set Café located in Satwa and support Filipino business owners. Thank you,” Porcalla concluded.

So mark your calendars, K-Pop fans, and lovers of all things Korean! Come and experience the first BTS K-Pop Themed Café in the UAE – Dul Set Cafe.