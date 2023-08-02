Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Rescued Filipino in Myanmar now found in Pasay scam hub

Staff Report

Senators learned that one of the Filipinos who was rescued in Myanmar was among 650 POGO workers found by authorities in Pasay City.

Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) confirmed this in a Senate hearing.

Ty said that Rivendell Corporation, a suspected scam hub, was supposed to be a registered service provider but most of the rooms in the four-floor establishment were operating cyber scams.

“Suspetsa namin dito tuwing may inspection, ito ang pinapaharap nila. This is just a very small part of the operation,” he said.

IACAT also said that majority of the workers in the POGO scam hub were Filipinos.

“Observation namin dyan mukhang nag-backtrack na yung mga Pogo,” Ty added.

Ty said that POGO companies are now being careful in hiring foreign workers in operating their scam hubs.

“At isa pang napakalungkot na nalaman namin kagabi, meron kaming isang natagpuan na ne-rescue nating Filipino sa Mayanmar, nandun sya sa Pogo na yun sa Pasay,” he said.

