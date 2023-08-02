Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

MTRCB Chair Lala Sotto dismisses complaints over Tito, Helen’s kiss on EAT

Courtesy: TV5

MTRCB Chairperson Lala Sotto dismissed the criticisms thrown at her father and EAT host Tito Sotto who was seen ‘overly kissing’ his wife Helen Gamboa in live television.

Netizens slammed the MTRCB for being selective after it summoned the producers of It’s Showtime due to the cake scene involving Vice Ganda and partner Ion Perez.

“Tito Sen, nasa TV tayo,” Allan K said reminding the host while he was showering Helen with kisses.

“Ha? Pasensya na, nadala ako,” Tito replied.

In a short message sent to Bandera and former publicist, Pilar Mateo, the MTRCB chair said she sees nothing wrong with the scene.

“Hello tita [Pilar] naman, 44 years na sila ganyan sa ‘Eat Bulaga’ never naman nagka-issue,” Lala was quoted as saying.

But this did not sit well with netizens.

“The fact that she holds a position is already a conflict of interest. My goodness,” a Twitter user said.

“Definitely a double standard! unfair application of a single rule on different sets of people,” another one added.

“If these MTRCB people are disgusted with Lgbtq+ folks being affectionate on live TV (not to this extent), then they should also be outraged even when elderly couples do it. Especially if said couple was the chairperson’s parents. ABSOLUTE CRINGE,” another Twitter user said.

