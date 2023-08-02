55th Mahzooz Millionaire credits luck to feline fortune: new kitten brings winner AED 20,000,000 top prize

Mahzooz, the UAE’s leading weekly draw whose mission is to change people’s lives, has once again made dreams come true for two fortunate winners who emerged as millionaires in the 139th draw held on Saturday, 29th July. Two lucky Indian expats, Sachin and Gowtham, have won the staggering top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the guaranteed raffle prize of AED 1,000,000 respectively.

Sachin, a 47-year-old CAD technician working in a private company, hails from Mumbai, India, and has been residing in Dubai for an impressive 25 years. Serendipitously, the fateful day Sachin became a millionaire coincided with his newest furry addition to the family, a kitten he had just brought home on Saturday morning. Sachin humorously attributes his win to the good luck brought by the adorable feline. The devoted family man lives with his loving wife and three children. Overwhelmed with excitement, he shared his astonishment when he discovered he was the lucky winner on a Sunday morning after checking his Mahzooz account. Speechless and in shock, Sachin immediately informed his wife, who was just as pleasantly surprised.

“I have been participating in Mahzooz every week, hoping for a big win one day. This victory is a life-changer for my family and me. Not sure what role my kitten has played in this win, but I know it brought me luck,” said Sachin.

Gowtham, the recipient of the guaranteed raffle draw of AED 1,000,000, was equally overjoyed when he discovered his triumph through an email notification on Saturday. The 27-year-old project engineer has been residing in the UAE for four years and has been participating in Mahzooz for one year. Thrilled by his win, Gowtham revealed that he plans to utilize his winnings to build a home in hometown.

Both winners expressed their gratitude to Mahzooz for providing them with this incredible opportunity, transforming their lives in ways they had never imagined. The weekly live draw has created numerous millionaires, and its popularity continues to grow as more participants join the exciting game.

Speaking to the press, Suzan Kazzi, Head of Communications and CSR at EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, expressed her elation at the latest draw results, stating, “It comes as no surprise to witness two fortunate winners from India in the same draw. The vibrant Indian community constitutes the largest base of enthusiastic participants and winners at Mahzooz. With a remarkable AED 164,000,000 awarded to 105,000 Indian winners, the popularity of Mahzooz among NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) is experiencing exponential growth. Sachin and Gowtham’s triumphs add to the milestone of achieving 20 Indian millionaires and a total of 55 millionaires, as we continue to change lives and inspire dreams through Mahzooz”.

For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz, Arabic for “Lucky” remains dedicated to transforming lives and creating opportunities for individuals like Sachin and Gowtham, who through their significant wins, have taken a step closer to realizing their dreams and securing a brighter future for themselves and their loved ones.