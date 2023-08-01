Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE to establish dedicated prosecution offices to tackle money laundering

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 59 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to establish federal prosecution offices specifically dedicated to combating money laundering and other economic crimes.

The proposal, put forth by the Attorney General and approved by the Federal Judicial Council, is viewed as a crucial step toward investigating and cracking down on these offenses.

In a report by WAM, it was stated that the new offices will address various areas of concern, including corporate crimes, bankruptcy, competition regulation, financial markets, intellectual property, trademarks, and customs evasion offenses.

Read: Influencer Hushpuppi sentenced to 11 years imprisonment for fraud, money laundering

By strengthening its legislative and legal framework, the UAE aims to protect its national economy and inspire confidence in international investors, encouraging them to do business in the country. This effort aligns with the UAE’s commitment to combating economic crimes and maintaining a robust business environment.

Over the past two years, the Emirates has taken significant measures to counter the threat of economic crimes. UAE authorities have extradited 899 criminals, with 43 involved in money laundering crimes, including ten connected to terrorist financing.

In its fight against money laundering and terrorism financing, the UAE has issued fines totaling more than Dh115 million ($31.3 million) in the first quarter of this year alone.

Judge Abdul Rahman Al Blooshi from the Ministry of Justice emphasized the UAE’s priority of strengthening international cooperation to combat financial and organized crime.

The UAE’s campaign against money laundering and financial crimes has been yielding positive outcomes, as highlighted by Khaled Balama, the Governor of the Central Bank and chairman of the UAE National Anti Money Laundering and Combatting Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations Committee.

In the past, they have successfully cracked down on big personalities involved in money fraud and economic crimes.

Read: UAE: 79 people convicted of fraud, money laundering

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 59 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 08 01 at 12.07.05 PM

Escaping bank robber caught after crashing to recycling bin from ceiling

2 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 01T113456.767

Joey De Leon defends Arjo, Maine wedding timing over comments relating it to Typhoon Egay

44 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 01T111927.195

Kris Aquino gives a ring to Mark Leviste

59 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 01T105136.349

Drag queen Pura Luka Vega faces charges over viral ‘Ama Namin’ video

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button