President Marcos Jr. stresses role of Filipino language in advancing national development

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently delivered a significant message during Buwan ng Wika Pambansa, emphasizing the vital role of promoting the Filipino language in the country’s progress.

Marcos highlighted that the use of the national language is crucial in advancing the Philippines’ goal of becoming a more united and prosperous nation.

He emphasized the power of language in shaping the nation’s heritage and culture, calling for its continued enrichment and advancement.

“The Filipino language allows us to convey stories and experiences that will serve as the solid foundation of our development,” he said.

In his address, the President urged all Filipinos to demonstrate their love for the country in their own way by actively promoting the national language. He encouraged embracing the spirit of unity and patriotism as the country continues to face various challenges and endeavors to build a bright future.

Buwan ng Wika Pambansa is celebrated every August, in accordance with Proclamation 1041 signed in 1997. The month-long celebration highlights the importance of Philippine languages in promoting communication, understanding, unity, and progress in the country.

This year’s theme, “Filipino at mga Katutubong Wika: Wika ng Kapayapaan, Seguridad, at Ingklusibong Pagpapatupad ng Katarungang Panlipunan” (Filipino and Indigenous Languages: Language of Peace, Security, and Inclusive Implementation of Social Justice), focuses on the value of preserving and using indigenous languages alongside Filipino to foster peace and social justice.