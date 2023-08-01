Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Escaping bank robber caught after crashing to recycling bin from ceiling

Justin Aguilar 8 hours ago

Photo courtesy of NBC/Heron Police Department

A would-be bank robber’s grand plan took a nosedive when he crashed through the ceiling of an Ohio bank and landed in a recycling bin, where he was promptly caught by the police.

Meet Tristan Heidi, 27, whose not-so-cunning heist was captured on bodycam footage as he attempted to raid the VacationLand Federal Credit Union in Huron, Ohio, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2023 08 01 at 12.07.16 PM

Responding to an alarm, police arrived just in time to hear strange noises coming from above the bank’s drive-thru. They witnessed the access door dramatically swinging open, followed by a loud crash as Heidi’s backpack hit the ground.

As the bewildered suspect lowered himself from the ceiling, he was caught off guard by the approaching police.

Panicking, he crashed through the lid of a recycling bin, lamenting, “Aw f–k,” upon realizing his fate.

With no escape route, Heidi surrendered, making the police’s job quite easy.

However, the recycling bin wasn’t done with its part in the comedic arrest. As officers hurried to handcuff Heidi, the bin tipped over again, spilling him out.

Dragging him out of the bin by his sweatshirt, the police took the failed robber into custody.

Heidi admitted to his poorly executed plan, explaining that he was “broke.”

Sadly for Heidi, his attempted heist didn’t yield any cash or valuables from the bank.

The only thing he managed to “steal” was the recycling bin, which he picked up from a nearby business to use as a makeshift tool for his ill-fated break-in.

After a court appearance, the bumbling bandit posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

