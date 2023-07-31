Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Falcon set to bring more rains to Luzon, Visayas as it enhances Habagat

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

File photo (Courtesy: PNA)

Typhoon Falcon has intensified Habagat as it moves north-northwestward towards the Philippine Sea.

The eye of the typhoon was estimated based on all available data at 1,020 kilometers east-northeast of extreme northern Luzon according to the latest Pagasa report.

It is heading north-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) while packing maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 205 km/h, and a central pressure of 940 hPa.

“Strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 650 km from its center,” PAGASA added in its bulletin.

No new storm signals were raised but Habagat or southwest monsoon is expected to bring more rains in Luzon and the Visayas.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days,” the state weather bureau warned.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 06 27T093404.809

Andrea Brillantes says she has forgiven ex-boyfriend Ricci Rivero

10 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 31T153008.958

Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez are now married

11 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 31T151102.559

NASA and chill: US space agency to launch own streaming service this year

11 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 31T142531.042

Diokno: Imposing withholding tax on online sellers ‘a matter of fairness’

12 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button