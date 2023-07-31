Falcon set to bring more rains to Luzon, Visayas as it enhances Habagat

Typhoon Falcon has intensified Habagat as it moves north-northwestward towards the Philippine Sea.

The eye of the typhoon was estimated based on all available data at 1,020 kilometers east-northeast of extreme northern Luzon according to the latest Pagasa report.

It is heading north-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) while packing maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 205 km/h, and a central pressure of 940 hPa.

“Strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 650 km from its center,” PAGASA added in its bulletin.

No new storm signals were raised but Habagat or southwest monsoon is expected to bring more rains in Luzon and the Visayas.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days,” the state weather bureau warned.