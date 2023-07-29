President Marcos Jr. declares August 8-14 as “Philippine Space Week” to promote space awareness

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has officially declared August 8 to 14 of every year as “Philippine Space Week.” The proclamation, designated as Proclamation 302, was signed on Tuesday and made public on Saturday, outlining the purpose and scope of the week-long event.

According to the proclamation, the annual observance of the Philippine Space Week was established upon the recommendation of the Philippine Space Council. Its primary aim is to underscore the substantial influence of space science and technology applications on the socio-economic development of the Philippines.

The official statement, Proclamation 302, reads, “There is a need to promote space awareness, celebrate the significant contributions of Filipinos worldwide in the field of space science, and espouse the value, benefits, and impacts of space science and technology applications on the lives of Filipinos.”

In a report by PNA, The Philippine Space Agency (PhiSA) has been directed to take the lead in promoting and organizing activities related to the Philippine Space Week.

The agency is tasked with identifying the programs, projects, and initiatives to be carried out during the yearly celebration.

President Marcos Jr.’s proclamation calls for the active participation of all government agencies, including government-owned or controlled corporations and state universities and colleges.

Moreover, local government units, non-government organizations, and the private sector are also encouraged to take part in the Philippine Space Week.

The announcement holds particular significance as it coincides with the enactment of Republic Act (RA) 11363, also known as the Philippine Space Act, on August 8, 2019. RA 11363 reflects the nation’s commitment to supporting the development, application, and utilization of science and technology that fosters patriotism, and nationalism, and accelerates social progress.

This includes the advancement of space technology and applications for the benefit and security of Filipino citizens.