Paolo Contis hurt over ‘Fake Bulaga’ brand 

Paolo Contis lamented their show’s critics for always calling their show ‘Fake Bulaga’.

Contis made the remarks as TAPE Productions mark the 44th year of the longest-running noontime show.

“Sa 44 years, lahat po tayo ay naging bahagi nito. Hindi po maiiwasan na may mga magsasabi na wala naman po kaming ambag dahil bago lamang po kami dito. Pero ang mahalaga lahat naman po ay ginagawa namin para ipagpatuloy ang pagbibigay ng saya at tulong sa inyo,” Contis said on Saturday.

“Hindi na po kami mahalaga. Maaari pong dumating ang araw hindi na rin kami ang andito pero basta ang mahalaga ay ipagpapatuloy namin ang matagal ng hangarin ng Eat Bulaga. Ang magbigay ng tulong at saya,” he added.

Contis and his fellow co-hosts always draw flak for continuing the show started by Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon.

The three left the show after their disagreement with TAPE executives.

Read: Isko Moreno, Paolo Contis ‘happy’ with Eat Bulaga high ratings