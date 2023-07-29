New storm ‘Falcon” threatens PH

After Super Typhoon Egay devastated provinces in Northern Luzon. Another storm is set to threaten the Philippines in the coming days.

Tropical storm “Khanun” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was named Falcon on Saturday, July 29, state weather bureau PAGASA announced.

It has maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa.

PAGASA said that the new storm decelerated and is expected to remain over the Philippine Sea, far from the country’s landmass throughout the forecast period.

It was last seen 1,315 kilometers east of Central Luzon.’

“Falcon is forecast to move generally north-northwestward today through tomorrow, then turn generally northwestward on Monday. This tropical cyclone will remain over the Philippine Sea and far from the Philippine landmass throughout the forecast period,” PAGASA said.

Falcon may intensify into a typhoon on Sunday afternoon or evening and may reach its peak intensity by Monday.

“The hoisting of wind signals due to Falcon over any locality in the country remains unlikely based on the current forecast scenario,” PAGASA added.