WhatsApp makes sharing short videos ‘as easy as sending a voice message’ in latest update

WhatsApp has unveiled its latest feature, allowing users to effortlessly share short video messages.

This new addition brings the ease of sending voice messages to video clips, revolutionizing the way we communicate with friends and family.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently showcased the new feature with a short demonstration video. The functionality allows users to send circular videos via WhatsApp, keeping the process simple and user-friendly.

According to a blog post accompanying the update, these video messages can be up to 60 seconds long, offering enough time to convey your thoughts without feeling rushed.

When recipients receive the video message and open the chat, the video will play automatically but remain muted, ensuring a seamless viewing experience.

Unlike regular videos, which require multiple steps to send, the new video message feature streamlines the process, making it quicker and more immediate.

By tapping the existing voice message icon, users can easily switch to video mode and start recording their messages.

One of the significant advantages of this new feature is that it prevents video clutter. Unlike traditional videos that get saved in the phone’s camera roll, these short video messages exist solely within WhatsApp, eliminating the need to clean up your phone storage from time to time.

WhatsApp has been gradually rolling out the video message feature on both iOS and Android platforms since the previous month.

The company plans to make this feature available to all users in the coming weeks, catering to the ever-growing demand for instant and engaging communication.