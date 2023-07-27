UAE President mourns the passing of his brother, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; three days of national mourning announced

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the passing of his beloved brother, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who served as the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The sad news was confirmed by the Presidential Court, which issued an official obituary in honor of the late Sheikh Saeed.

The obituary began with a devout invocation to the Almighty, stating, “In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful… With hearts faithful to God’s decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his late brother, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, who passed away today.”

The passing of H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan marks a profound loss for the entire United Arab Emirates and the Al Nahyan family, who are deeply respected and esteemed throughout the nation.

As the Ruler’s Representative of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saeed played a significant role in the governance and representation of the Emirate.

In honor of the departed soul and to pay their last respects, the UAE government has announced a period of official mourning. As a mark of reverence, flags will be flown at half-mast across the nation for the next three days, commencing from today, Thursday, July 27th, and concluding at the end of Saturday, July 29th.

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also prayed for eternal peace and mercy for his late brother, beseeching, “May God shower the deceased with His vast mercy, and may He dwell him in paradise and inspire the Al Nahyan family with patience and solace.”

Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s contributions to the development and progress of the UAE will be remembered with gratitude and respect. His dedication to public service and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation has left an indelible mark on the hearts of his fellow citizens.

As the UAE collectively mourns the loss of a beloved leader and a cherished member of the royal family, the thoughts and prayers of the nation are with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Al Nahyan family during this time of profound grief.

May the soul of H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan rest in eternal peace and may his legacy continue to inspire generations to come.