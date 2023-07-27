Indian Expat wins Dh25,000 a month for 25 years jackpot with Emirates Draw FAST5 

A Dubai-based Indian expat has secured his future after becoming the first FAST5 winner of the Emirates Draw.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, 33-year-old Mohd Adil Khan shared that it was his first time participating in a draw, and he was surprised by his unexpected win.

During a press conference on Thursday, Khan revealed that he stumbled upon an Emirates Draw ad while casually browsing through his family photos on social media. Encouraged by the prospect of winning, Mohd decided to purchase one MEGA7 ticket and five FAST5 tickets for the upcoming weeks.

He chose random numbers and believes that his victory is a blessing that will help support his family back in India. Khan shared that he is the breadwinner of his 9-member family.

Talking about his life background, Khan shared how he lost his elder brother to Covid-19.

In his heartbreaking words, Mohd shared, “The loss of my brother left a deep hole in our lives. He was the primary source of income for our extended family back home, and it became my responsibility. It was a challenging time for us all.” Despite this immense burden, Mohd displayed extraordinary courage by stepping forward to financially support his late brother’s children during this crisis.

When asked what his plans are with his monthly winnings, he shared that it was always his dream to bring his family to the United Arab Emirates but was unable to do so due to financial constraints.

“Life is very unpredictable. Earlier, I wished to be united with my family here in the UAE, and it became a necessity after losing my brother. Although I missed them, financially it was not possible to have them live here with me,” shared Khan.

When asked by The Filipino Times what his message is to other individuals who also wish to win, Khan said: “Everybody should work with their hearts, never cheat anyone, and always be honest with your work and your friends. Inshallah, everybody will be a winner,” said Khan to The Filipino Times.

Khan will be receiving AED 25,000 every month for the next 25 years. After just eight consecutive weeks of draws, FAST5 delivers on its promise of being the fastest route to winning the Grand Prize.

Committed to transforming people’s lives with full transparency, Emirates Draw will be contractually bound to disburse the monthly payments over the 25-year period in accordance with UAE laws. Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw, said: “As a UAE-based organization, we are committed to maintaining the integrity and reputation of the UAE by delivering on all promises made to our participants.”

The incredible win of Mohd Adil Khan with FAST5 represents a turning point in his life and his family, proving the mission of Emirates Draw as it continues to transform more lives and fulfill dreams.

How to Play FAST5?

If you are new to Emirates Draw or looking for information about FAST5, here are the details:

Entrants can participate in the FAST5 draw by purchasing an AED 25 ticket on the official Emirates Draw website www.emiratesdraw.com or through the app, available on both Android and Apple stores.

Every purchase supports planting coral fragments as part of the organization’s leading social and environmental responsibility program in line with the UAE government’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation. After registering online or through the app, participants select their preferred five-digit numbers from a pool of 42 balls or opt for the system to choose their numbers randomly via the ‘Quick-Pick’ button. Participants have the option to choose the current draw or opt for ‘Multiple Upcoming Draws,’ allowing them to select up to five consecutive weeks (5 drawings) in advance.