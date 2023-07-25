O! Millionaire Episode 62: Grand Prize Now Over AED 80 Million, Wassim Mandil Guesting, And MORE!

During this captivating Episode 62 aired July 20, 2023, iconic host Wassim Mandil joined Maradona Rebello in the O! Millionaire stage. He stated that he had also been trying his luck, which led him to match four out of seven numbers and win a thrilling 500 dirhams.

The episode also featured a thought-provoking video from Oasis Park, showcasing the interdependent relationship between trees and soil in combating climate change. This insightful piece highlighted how each element benefits from the other in their mission to save the planet and offset carbon dioxide emissions.

In an exclusive interview, winner Firoz Veljani shared his winning strategies, saying, “I have won so many times. This time, I got 5 number matches, and I’m very, very excited.” Firoz further revealed his secret, stating that he studies the numbers that appeared throughout the month and predicts the next ones based on patterns, proving that strategic thinking is key to winning big with O! Millionaire.

The O! Millionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GMT +4) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

Episode 62 of O! Millionaire was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube last July 20, 2023. During the draw, the numbers 4, 13, 20, 21, 32, 39, and 43 were unveiled, and one lucky player, holding the Green Certificate ID A2Z2 DZNC, had their life changed forever. The Grand Prize is now at 80.5 million dirhams, which means that, when a winner who matched all seven numbers doubled it, they can bring home 161 million dirhams.

About the Live Draw

The OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/OMillionaire.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos, as the draw’s results are broadcasted live on both YouTube and Facebook. It continues fostering unwavering credibility and trust among its audience. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.

As O! Millionaire continue to witness inspiring stories like winner Firoz Veljani’s, who shared his winning strategy and excitement at getting five number matches, O! Millionaire proves that strategic thinking and perseverance can lead to life-changing wins. Just like the tips that Chairman Ralph Martin revealed in a previous episode. Don’t miss the chance to be part of the next Live Draw and contribute to the Green Initiative’s mission for a greener, more sustainable future.