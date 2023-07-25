Huawei launches the new-gen HUAWEI MatePad Air – high-performing tablet supporting “on-the-go“ productivity

Since the release of its first-generation tablet in 2010, Huawei has continuously developed and launched an impressive array of groundbreaking tablet products. Over the years, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro Series, HUAWEI MatePad Series, and HUAWEI MatePad SE Series have been carefully crafted to tailor to the needs of users seeking tools for domain-specific creativity, productivity, education, and entertainment. Huawei has announced the launch of two new products in its MatePad series – the HUAWEI MatePad Air and the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5”.

Tablets have evolved beyond being just entertainment devices, and now act as versatile tools for both productivity and entertainment. Consumer trends show that people are increasingly using tablets for remote work and studying. As a result, the demand for smart office scenarios, including mobile and remote offices, is on the rise. Productivity scenarios are no longer confined to traditional office or library settings but are being widely adopted across different application environments and diverse locations. The HUAWEI MatePad Air, a revolutionary addition to the esteemed MatePad Series, has made its global debut and is specifically designed as a performance light flagship model for business professionals.

The HUAWEI MatePad Air with HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard at a price of AED 2,099. Alongside, also available in the UAE – the new HUAWEI MatePad 11.5” with HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard at a price AED 1,299. Both tablets will be available in Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers in the UAE starting July 27th with gifts worth of AED 868 including HUAWEI 2nd Gen M-Pencil and more.

HUAWEI MatePad Air

As a new addition to the MatePad product portfolio, HUAWEI MatePad Air has the intended meaning of its name clearly conveyed – a carefree and comfortable lifestyle that young people desire, as well as the limitless potential for exploration and achievement. It boasts flagship-level configurations for light productivity and effortless adaptation to various environments and requirements.

The HUAWEI MatePad Air is equipped with a stunning 144Hz HUAWEI FullView Display, delivering a visual spectacle like no other. With an expansive 11.5-inch screen featuring a 3:2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2800 x 1840 pixels, the MatePad Air promises a larger display area, catering perfectly to both productivity and leisure. It is also the first Huawei tablet to support a maximum screen refresh rate of 144 Hz. The MatePad Air guarantees a seamless, fluid viewing experience whether you are scrolling through files or playing an action-packed game.

Besides, the MatePad Air is also designed to take your productivity and creativity to new heights. This versatile tablet works seamlessly with the Smart Magnetic Keyboard and HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation). The Smart Magnetic Keyboard effortlessly pairs with the MatePad Air, offering intuitive voice input and more than 40 handy shortcut key combinations. You can also detach the keyboard easily, making it ideal for a variety of different scenarios. The HUAWEI M-Pencil, on the other hand, allows you to effortlessly capture your thoughts, sketches, and annotations, bringing your creativity to life on the screen with its almost-zero latency. These accessories, combined with apps like HUAWEI Notes, make the MatePad Air an unparalleled productivity and creativity tool.

Pushing boundaries further, the MatePad Air introduces unprecedented Super Device features that can create a seamless work ecosystem through easy cross-device interactions. The SuperHub feature makes Cross-device content editing easy without the need for a third-party app. This feature eliminates barriers between your devices, so that you can copy and paste a bunch of images, videos, and even text by a simple drag-and-drop operation. The MatePad Air can also serve as a hub, effortlessly connecting to your PC with a simple drag. Once connected, it can transform into a secondary display for the PC and seamlessly work with the keyboard and mouse. This lets you edit files on one screen while browsing reference documents or attending an online meeting on the other. Furthermore, with drag-and-drop file sharing between the PC and tablet, you can be even more productive and multi-task like a champ.

The HUAWEI MatePad Air also brings with it refined aesthetics. The tablet combines functionality with a stunning, minimalist design. Boasting an ultra-thin 6.4mm profile and a weight of just 508g, this device is a marvel of portable design. Even then, the MatePad Air strikes the perfect balance between sleek design and long-lasting battery life, boasting an impressive 8300 mAh battery within its lightweight and compact body. It supports continuous local 1080p HD video playback for up to 12 hours. The tablet also comes with the 40 W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which can be a real help when under high-intensity workloads.

HUAWEI MatePad 11.5

The MatePad 11.5” is in a league of its own with an 11.5-inch large screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate, creating an immersive visual experience. With a screen-to-body ratio as high as 86% and a 3:2 productivity screen, the MatePad 11.5” offers a larger viewing area than a typical 16:9 screen. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free display, it’s designed to protect your eyes.

It works with HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation), which offers an intuitive and natural writing experience, making it perfect for drafting, painting, calligraphy, and more. The tablet also works with the detachable HUAWEI Smart Keyboard, which has been optimised to enhance your productivity. It offers comfortable typing with 1.5 mm key travel and provides an intuitive experience, thanks to the AI Voice key and over 40 shortcut combinations. The tablet houses quad speakers, enhanced by Huawei Histen 8.1, to reproduce the full range of sounds and sights in our favourite content. It packs a 7700 mAh battery, which will give you up to 10 hours of video playback, and supports 20 W fast charging, so that you can work, watch, and study on the go without a worry. And the high-performance 4nm chipset that powers the tablet can breeze through anything that you throw at it.