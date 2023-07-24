Marcos lauds OFW contributions in 2nd SONA, to ensure safety and protection 

President Bongbong Marcos highlighted the economic contribution of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the Philippines’ economy on his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“As the world economy reopens, we are witnessing a rise in overseas Filipino deployment. In 2022, the number has increased by 62 percent. OFWs continue to send in historically high remittances, solidifying their role in our transformative economic growth. In 2022, our OFWs contributed 32.5 billion dollars, or roughly 1.8 trillion pesos, to our economy,” Marcos said in his speech.

The president said that the Philippines is entering into a number of bilateral agremeents with a number of countries.

“Several countries have also signified interest to explore bilateral labor cooperation with the Philippines in the areas of healthcare, tourism, hospitality, engineering, construction, and information technology. Recently, we signed agreements with Singapore, Austria, and the province of Alberta in Canada,” Marcos added.

The chief executive maintained the need for ethical recruitment despite high demand for OFWs.

“Our priority is to ensure that the principles of ethical recruitment, fair employment, and the safe and orderly migration of our people, are embodied in our agreements with other countries,” Marcos said.

The chief executive also mentioned about the thousands of seafarers in the European Union.

“The continued employment of some 50,000 workers and the deployment of many more Filipino seafarers aboard EU vessels, has also been assured. The lesson for us is that our education and skills training must always be attuned to the high, exacting and constantly evolving global standards,” the President said.