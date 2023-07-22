OFW mobile app to be activated in UAE on July 23 

The Department of Migrant Workers announced that the new OFW Pass app will soon be activated in key pilot test areas.

The app which was launched by President Bongbong Marcos last Friday will be activated in the United Arab Emirates beginning July 23, Sunday.

Here’s the schedule of the OFW Pass Pilot Test roll out activation in 10 pilot countries:

23 July, Sunday – KSA, UAE, Singapore, Hongkong

24 July, Monday – Qatar, Malaysia, Oman, Japan, Taiwan, United Kingdom

Here are the requirements for OFWs to be able to access the OFW Pass App:

1. KSA – Visa, ID Card

2. UAE – Residence Card

3. SG – Employment Card, ID Card

4. HK – ID Card , Permanent ID Card

5. Qatar – Residence Permit, Visa

6. Malaysia – ID Card, Permanent Residence Card

7. Oman – ID Card, Residence Card

8. Japan – ID Card, Mu Number Card, Residence Card, Visa

9. Taiwan – Alien Resident Card, Residence Card

10. UK – Application Registration Card, Residence Permit Visa

Marcos lauded the Department of Migrant Workers for their efforts in digitalizing its services to provide better and reliable services to the overseas Filipino workers.

Marcos said that OFW’s lives would be easier the introduction of the DMW Mobile App.

“This momentous occasion marks a significant chapter in our commitment to serve our OFWs. It is indeed consistent with our thrusts towards government digitalization so that our government can achieve greater efficiency, greater collaboration, enhance accessibility for all. This innovative act will revolutionize the way our OFWs access certain services such as their verification of their contract and applying for their OFW Pass. Gone are the days when OFWs had to endure long queues to obtain this certification,” Marcos said.

DMW Secretary Ople said that they will still be issuing the traditional OECs for OFWs who have not yet downloaded the DMW Mobile App and created their OFW Pass as part of the transition process.

“With every new mobile app, there are bound to be glitches, hence the need to pilot-test before a full roll-out. Considering that the OEC has been in use since 1992, we also don’t want to cause panic among non-techie OFWs. The DMW will continue to issue and recognize the OEC for at least two more months while we continue to promote the OFW Pass,” Ople said.