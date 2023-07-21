WATCH: Massive gas explosion claims one life and injures 41 in Johannesburg, South Africa

A devastating underground gas explosion rattled the heart of Johannesburg’s central business district, resulting in one fatality and 41 people left injured.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday night, sending shockwaves through the bustling city streets and causing significant damage to numerous vehicles in the vicinity.

The alarming news first broke when a member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for public safety in Johannesburg took to Twitter to notify the public about the catastrophic event. Dr. Mgcinni Tshwaku, the MMC for Public Safety, was present at the scene, where emergency services promptly responded to assess the extent of the destruction and investigate the explosion’s cause.

[Developing] 🔴There was a gas explosion on Bree Street and the course is still Unkown. There are injuries but we can’t confirm the numbers. pic.twitter.com/pGimr5jbPv — Cmsr Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, PhD (@MTshwaku) July 19, 2023

According to reports from South African news outlet Times LIVE, the explosion sent the area into panic, with many vehicles left severely damaged.

The Joburg emergency management service (EMS) spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, confirmed the heartbreaking news of one life lost and provided updates on the 41 injured individuals.

Medical teams on the scene attended to the injured with utmost urgency before transferring them to various healthcare facilities for further treatment.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla emphasized that law enforcement officials from JMPD and the police were actively deployed to secure the area and divert traffic away from the affected routes.

Authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the explosion.