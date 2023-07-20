Hijri New Year 2023: Free public parking and transport timings in UAE

As the UAE celebrates the Hijri New Year, transport authorities have unveiled the schedule for free public parking and extended operating hours for public transport. Here’s what you need to know about using public transportation during the holiday.

Abu Dhabi:

On Friday, July 21, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi announced that public parking will be free. This includes the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot. However, it’s essential to adhere to residential parking regulations and avoid parking in residential bays between 9 pm and 8 am daily.

No Darb Toll Charge:

Furthermore, on Friday, July 21, cars passing through Darb road tolls will not be charged.

ITC Customer Happiness Centres:

ITC customer happiness centers will resume operations on Saturday, July 22. During the holiday, people are advised to reach out to ITC through its website, the ‘Darb’ and ‘Darbi’ apps, the customer support number, and the Abu Dhabi Taxi services number.

Dubai:

In Dubai, public parking will be free on Friday, July 21. However, please note that this exemption does not apply to multi-story car parks. The changes cover Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and service provider centers for technical testing of vehicles.

Dubai Metro:

On the Hijri New Year, Dubai Metro services on both the red and green lines will run from 05:00 am to 01:00 am the following day. Dubai Tram will operate from 06:00 am to 01:00 am the next day.

Buses:

Public buses in Dubai will operate from 05:00 am to 12:30 am on Friday, July 21st. All metro link bus services will be synchronized with the metro timetables.

Marine Transport:

Water Bus: Various water bus routes will be available at different timings on the Hijri New Year.

Water Taxi: Water Taxi services will be based on demand, and reservations must be made before use.

Abra: The traditional Abra service will be operational between specific locations from 10:00 am to 11:57 pm.

Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbor: A special Abra route will operate between 4:00 pm and 11:20 pm.

Dubai Ferry: Dubai Ferry services will run on specific routes and timings.

Sharjah:

In Sharjah, residents can enjoy free public parking on Thursday, July 20, which is an official holiday for the Hijri New Year. However, please note that the exemption does not apply to the seven-day paid parking zones, including Fridays and holidays, identified by blue parking information boards. Motorists are urged to use parking spaces correctly to avoid fines.

Make the most of the free parking and extended transport services during the Hijri New Year celebrations across the UAE.