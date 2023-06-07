UAE highlights highest standards of global food safety in light of World Food Safety Day

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has highlighted the country’s continuous bid in implementing the highest standards of global food safety as a top priority under the National Food Security Strategy as the world commemorates Food Safety Day.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, noted that the UAE is working to employ the highest international standards for food safety to ensure the health and wellbeing of all residents.

“Food safety is a main pillar of our strategy to achieve national food security. The Ministry has outlined its vision for the future, with the goal of implementing several policies, laws, and regulations in collaboration with diverse stakeholders in the UAE to guarantee that all food products across the entire food value chain in comply with the regulations, to ensure the safety and well-being of the society,” Almheiri said.

“Food safety is a major global concern, with hundreds of millions of people suffering from illnesses caused through the contamination of food every year. As a result, there is an urgent need for a worldwide framework to strengthen food safety standards and ensure the health of the meals provided to everyone in the world. This is particularly relevant to impoverished societies and in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in particular, the worldwide fight against hunger,” she added.

Moreover, the minister bared that the upcoming COP28 conference in the UAE is an opportunity “to foster constructive discussions to improve global food security and food safety on a sustainable basis.”

“Through the COP28 conference this year, UAE will mobilise international efforts to create a road map for boosting food safety especially in the wake of the global food security crisis,” Almheiri concluded.