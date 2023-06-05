Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE launches nationwide campaign on sustainability ahead of COP28 in November

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: ABZayed

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Committee Responsible for Overseeing Preparations for the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28 UAE), has launched a national campaign to raise awareness of sustainability initiatives and projects in the United Arab Emirates.

In a tweet on Saturday, Al Nahyan released a video about sustainability as the country prepares to host the COP28 next November.

“Sustainability is part of our identity and values and a fundamental pillar of our work. Sustainability is a way of life,” His Highness wrote.

In the video, the public was urged to visit the campaign website, sustainableuae.ae, which showcases national initiatives and success stories in sustainability.

Moreover, it featured “The Founding Father’s Legacy” which highlights the approach and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the field of sustainability.

The “Climate Makers” focuses on members of the UAE community who are undertaking innovative climate and environmental initiatives to build a sustainable future, while the “Road to Zero” reflects the UAE’s actions across multiple fields to achieve net zero in line with its national targets.

Meanwhile, the “Green Architecture” reveals some of the UAE’s most iconic and sustainable buildings. The “Reserve” shows the country’s collaborative initiatives and innovative solutions to protecting its delicate and unique natural ecosystems.

