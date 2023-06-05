St. Joseph’s Cathedral Abu Dhabi to Commemorate 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence with Thanksgiving Mass

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi is gearing up to commemorate the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence with a special Thanksgiving Mass. The iconic St. Therese Church, nestled within St. Joseph’s Cathedral, will serve as the venue for this significant event, taking place on June 11, 2023, at 12:00 noon.

In addition, St. Joseph’s Cathedral also invites all attendees to embrace their cultural heritage by donning traditional attire. Filipinos are encouraged to proudly wear the Barong Tagalog for men and Filipiniana dresses for women, adding a touch of authenticity to the celebratory atmosphere.

The mass will be an opportunity for the Filipino community to come together in prayer, reflection, and celebration, fostering a sense of camaraderie and solidarity.

The Philippine Independence Day holds great significance for Filipinos worldwide, symbolizing their resilience, patriotism, and love for their motherland. This year, as the community in Abu Dhabi marks the 125th anniversary, the event becomes even more meaningful, serving as a reminder of the strength and unity of the Filipino people.

This commemorative Mass not only showcases the religious devotion of the Filipino diaspora but also highlights the cultural diversity and inclusivity in the UAE. It is a testament to the country’s respect for different traditions and its support for the Filipino community’s expression of faith and identity.

As the date draws nearer, preparations are underway to ensure a memorable and meaningful celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi. Filipinos are eagerly anticipating this joyous occasion, which will serve as a reminder of their shared history and the bonds that connect them across borders.