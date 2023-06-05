Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Senate creates panel on Manila Central Post Office rehab

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos8 hours ago

Courtesy of: Senate of the Philippines

The Senate has adopted a resolution creating a special committee on the rehabilitation of the Manila Central Post Office during its plenary session on Wednesday.

According to Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, sponsor of the measure, the massive fire last May 21, which resulted in the destruction of the iconic building and famous landmark caught the attention of every Filipino “and left our hearts heavy and our spirits saddened.”

“The committee will be responsible for studying, reviewing, assessing, examining, investigating and inquiring about value aspects related to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of this historic site as well as options for the redevelopment of its context,” Legarda said in a statement.

“May this tragedy serve as the catalyst for renewed dedication and collective action. Together, let us rebuild not just a structure but also the heart and spirit of our nation. Let us reclaim what has been reduced to ashes and preserve our cultural legacy for our sons and daughters,” she added.

The committee will be joined by Legarda, Minority Leader Koko Pimentel III, Senators Pia Cayetano, Nancy Binay and Sonny Angara.

 

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos8 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS RAMON

‘Isa ka rin bang Ramon?’ Former OFW’s viral story exposes struggles of Filipino workers abroad

4 mins ago
TFT NEWS japanese smile 2

Demand surges for smile training in Japan as masks come off

42 mins ago
TFT NEWS Kalayaan 2023

Kalayaan 2023: Middle East Filipinos gear up for grand celebration of 125th Philippines Independence Day

5 hours ago
tft website 1

Freedom, Future, History: Fun-filled 125th PH Independence Day all set on June 18

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button