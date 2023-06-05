Senate creates panel on Manila Central Post Office rehab

The Senate has adopted a resolution creating a special committee on the rehabilitation of the Manila Central Post Office during its plenary session on Wednesday.

According to Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, sponsor of the measure, the massive fire last May 21, which resulted in the destruction of the iconic building and famous landmark caught the attention of every Filipino “and left our hearts heavy and our spirits saddened.”

“The committee will be responsible for studying, reviewing, assessing, examining, investigating and inquiring about value aspects related to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of this historic site as well as options for the redevelopment of its context,” Legarda said in a statement.

“May this tragedy serve as the catalyst for renewed dedication and collective action. Together, let us rebuild not just a structure but also the heart and spirit of our nation. Let us reclaim what has been reduced to ashes and preserve our cultural legacy for our sons and daughters,” she added.

The committee will be joined by Legarda, Minority Leader Koko Pimentel III, Senators Pia Cayetano, Nancy Binay and Sonny Angara.