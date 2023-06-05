Freedom, Future, History: Fun-filled 125th PH Independence Day all set on June 18

Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

The Filipino community and UAE residents are in for a treat as the biggest and the much-awaited official and significant event will be held on June 18 in celebration of the 125th Philippine Independence Day.

With the theme “Freedom. Future. History,” the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc), an entity licensed by the Community Development Authority in Dubai, will be hosting fun-filled festivities and segments that will uplift the patriotic spirit of Filipinos.

The event will be happening at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 at Dubai World Trade Centre from 8:00am to 7:00pm.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be holding one of the most-awaited events of the year for every Filipino, celebrating the 125th anniversary of Philippine independence and nationhood, will take place on June 18, 2023, at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre,” said Ericson Reyes, President of FilSoc.

“With the theme ‘Freedom. Future. History,’ this event promises to be a day filled with joy, cultural pride, and memorable activities. This is an occasion that will truly make us feel proud of our heritage and celebrate our unity as a community,” Reyes added.

Activities will include:

– The Best of Philippine Festivals

– Philippine Folk Music Chorale Competition

– Inter-School Speech Choir Competition

– Mr. and Ms. Teen Philippines Independence

– Gawad Awards 2023

– The Outstanding Filipino-Emirate Award

– Recycled Clothing Competition

– Terno: Barong at Filipiniana Fashion Show

– Fruit and Vegetable Carving Competition

– On the Spot Painting Competition

– Little Mr. and Ms. Kalayaan 2023

– Filipino Bike Show Competition

– Bandang Kabataang Pinoy

– Kalayaan Quiz Bee

Celebrity guests Daniel Matsunaga and Diana Menezes will also take part during the whole-day activity.

Visitors can also participate and avail services such as free medical check-up, Pinoy bazaar, Philippine folk dance and arnis show, unity parade featuring Filipino schools, groups, private companies, and CDA clubs, Pag-IBIG fund housing fair, and negosyo corner.

Moreover, FilSoc has organized the OFW Night, Kalayaan Sports Festival, Fluvial Yacht Parade, and Philippine Independence Day Mass.

FilSoc urged the public to join the free event and take part in celebrating the country’s freedom and nationhood.

“Raise your Flag! Be part of the celebration,” it concluded.

