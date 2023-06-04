Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tragic fuel tank explosion in Ajman leaves 2 dead and 3 injured as safety requirements ignored

Staff Report

Photos courtesy of Ajman Police

A fuel tank explosion in Ajman’s Al Jurf industrial area resulted in the loss of two lives and left three individuals injured. The victims, both deceased and injured, were reported to be of Asian descent.

The Ajman Police received an alert regarding the explosion on Sunday at 11 am. Major-General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, confirmed that the blast occurred within a factory.

According to authorities, the explosion was triggered while workers were conducting welding operations on one of the tanks, igniting sparks that eventually caused the catastrophic blast.

Addressing the incident, Major-General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi emphasized that the explosion was a result of the failure to comply with essential safety requirements, shedding light on the critical importance of adhering to safety protocols in industrial settings.

The Ajman Police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the explosion and to ascertain whether any negligence or violation of safety regulations played a role. The authorities remain committed to ensuring that such incidents are thoroughly examined to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

The fuel tank explosion in Ajman serves as a grim reminder of the vital role safety measures play in preserving lives and minimizing the risk of accidents in industrial environments. It underscores the urgent need for both employers and workers to prioritize and enforce stringent safety protocols to safeguard the well-being of individuals and prevent any untoward incidents that could lead to loss of life or injury.

