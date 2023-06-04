Suspect in death of Pinoy road rage victim in California sentenced to jail

The suspect in the road range incident in California that led to the death of a Filipino in 2022 was sentenced to seven year imprisonment.

The 18 year-old suspect identified as Sergio Morales-Jacquez was sentenced imprisonment over homicide charges in the killing of Rienheart Asuncion.

In a GMA News report, the incident happened at Lewelling Boulevard near Hesperian Boulevard in San Lorenzo, California in September 18, 2022.

The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and got very near the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then fired a shot to the victim’s car before escaping the crime scene.

The suspect was also a suspect in two other homicide charges.

Asuncion was a 30 year-old factory worker at Tesla. He was on his way to the grocery and on a video call with his wife when the incident happened.